No. 16 Notre Dame holds off No. 15 Louisville comeback for 31-24 victory

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs away from Louisville defensive back D'Angelo Hutchinson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and No. 16 Notre Dame capitalized on No. 15 Louisville’s first three turnovers of the season to hold on for a 31-24 victory Saturday. Notre Dame (4-1) relied on a last-minute defensive stand to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Louisville (3-1) had a delay-of-game penalty on a fourth-and-1 at the Notre Dame 46. After the five-yard penalty, an incomplete pass ended the Louisville comeback attempt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.