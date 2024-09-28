No. 16 Notre Dame holds off No. 15 Louisville comeback for 31-24 victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and No. 16 Notre Dame capitalized on No. 15 Louisville’s first three turnovers of the season to hold on for a 31-24 victory Saturday. Notre Dame (4-1) relied on a last-minute defensive stand to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Louisville (3-1) had a delay-of-game penalty on a fourth-and-1 at the Notre Dame 46. After the five-yard penalty, an incomplete pass ended the Louisville comeback attempt.

