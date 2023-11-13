No. 16 North Carolina survives a late scare from Davidson, Tar Heels earn a 74-70 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Lexi Donarski hit two free throws with nine seconds left and Indya Nivar blocked a 3-point attempt by Mallorie Haines at the buzzer and No. 16 North Carolina survived a late scare to beat Davidson, 74-70. The Tar Heels led by 10 points after one quarter, but the Wildcats came back from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to grab a late lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.