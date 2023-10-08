No. 16 Mississippi scores 10 points in fourth quarter to rally for 27-20 win over Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ulysses Bentley IV scored the go-ahead touchdown with 7:49 remaining as No. 16 Mississippi put together two consecutive fourth quarter scoring drives to rally to beat Arkansas 27-20. The Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC) trailed 20-17 before a decisive 75-yard, 12-play scoring drive, capped by Bentley’s six-yard touchdown run. Bentley finished with 13 carries for 94 yards. Mississippi followed the late scores with defensive stops, including an interception by John Saunders, Jr. The stops sandwiched Caden Davis’ 22-yard field goal with 2:43 remaining to seal the win. K.J. Jefferson led Arkansas (2-4, 0-3) with 25 of 39 passing for 252 yards, including touchdown passes of 3 and 17 yards to Ty Washington, who finished with seven receptions for 90 yards.

