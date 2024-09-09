No. 16 LSU is developing a new plan for its defensive line after Jacobian Guillory’s injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Brian Kelly says the No. 16 Tigers will respond to defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory’s season-ending injury by adapting alignments up front to suit the strengths of available players. Kelly says Guillory’s injury during Saturday night’s victory over Nicholls State was a torn Achilles tendon. He says coaches are speaking with Guillory and his family about a possible medical redshirt. That would give Guillory an opportunity to play for the Tigers next season. LSU is now preparing to visit South Carolina this Saturday. Kelly says the Tigers expect Shone Washington to play more and might try freshman Dominick McKinley in the rotation. Kelly says a versatile defensive end could move inside to the tackle spot as well.

