No. 16 Louisville women beat No. 21 Syracuse 81-69 on milestone night for Orange’s Dyaisha Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson had 21 points and Nyla Harris totaled 18 points and 14 rebounds to guide No. 16 Louisville to an 81-69 victory over No. 21 Syracuse on a night that saw the Orange’s Dyaisha Fair move into fifth place on the all-time scoring list. Jefferson made 6 of 12 shots and 9 of 11 free throws for the Cardinals (19-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Harris, a sophomore, matched her career high in points and set a personal best in rebounds for her third double-double of the season and career. Fair scored 28 on 10-for-23 shooting for the Orange (17-4, 7-3).

