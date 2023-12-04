No. 16 Louisville looks for 11-win season facing Southern California in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No. 16 Louisville will look to put the cap on its season facing Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. The Cardinals won 10 games in Jeff Brohm’s first season in change, but fell 16-6 to Florida State in the ACC championship game. The Cardinals are led by QB Jack Plummer, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. USC lost its final three games of the regular season and the big question will be if star QB Caleb Williams plays in the bowl game. Williams is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft next spring.

