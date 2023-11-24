No. 16 Kansas State women beat Western Kentucky 77-61 in Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored a season-high 21 points, Ayoka Lee added 16 points and No. 16 Kansas State beat Western Kentucky 77-61 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Kansas State (5-0) will face either No. 18 North Carolina or Vermont on Saturday. Sundell reached 20-plus points for the 13th time in her career — and first this season. She was 8 of 13 from the field with six rebounds and four assists for Kansas State, which has its highest ranking in the AP poll since the 2008-09 season. Acacia Hayes scored 14 of her 29 points in the third quarter for Western Kentucky (5-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.