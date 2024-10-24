No. 16 K-State welcomes Kansas on Saturday night for the annual Sunflower Showdown

No. 16 Kansas State gets a visit from Kansas on Saturday night for the annual Sunflower Showdown. It is the first home game for the Wildcats in a month. They still have Big 12 title aspirations after bouncing back from their lone loss to BYU with three impressive wins over Oklahoma State, Colorado and West Virginia. The Jayhawks snapped a five-game skid last week with a win over Houston. Their hopes of qualifying for a bowl game could depend on a brutal three-game stretch coming up that features the Wildcats, Iowa State and BYU.

