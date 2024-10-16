No. 16 Indiana trying to extend perfect season and milestone start when Nebraska visits

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has been through this scenario before — perfect start, atop the conference standings while chasing bigger and better dreams. The Hoosiers program has not, at least not recently. Cignetti is the first Indiana coach to win his first six games and if the Hoosiers win their first home game against Nebraska since 1945, the team will improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1967. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, are just one game behind the Big Ten’s three remaining unbeaten teams and are trying to play their way back into title contention.

