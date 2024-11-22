No. 16 Indiana remains unbeaten with 69-58 win over UNC Greensboro

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Myles Rice scored 14 of his 20 points in the first half, freshman Bryson Tucker finished with a season-high 14 and No. 16 Indiana got past UNC Greensboro 69-58. The unbeaten Hoosiers won their fourth straight by double digits. Ronald Polite III led the Spartans with a season-best 17 points. Donovan Atwell added 10 for UNC Greensboro. Indiana started the game on a 14-3 run and never trailed.

