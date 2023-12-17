No. 16 Illinois leads wire-to-wire in 74-57 victory over Colgate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 16 points and Quincy Guerrier and Marcus Domask each scored 15 to help No. 16 Illinois lead from start to finish in a 74-57 victory over Colgate. Terrance Shannon Jr. had 14 points despite not scoring in the second half for the Illini. The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer had scored 20 or more points in six of his last seven games before Sunday. Colgate, which has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in five years, was led by Jeff Woodward with 14 points. Keegan Records, the preseason Patriot League Player and Defensive Player of the Year, was held to nine points.

