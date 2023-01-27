No. 16 Duke women pull away in 4th, beat No. 12 Hokies 66-55

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 18 points and No. 16 Duke used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from 12th-ranked Virginia Tech for a 66-55 win. Elizabeth Balogun scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter that included four points during the decisive run that gave Duke a 58-46 lead with 1:47 left in the game. Duke (18-2, 8-1 ACC) ended a three-game skid against Virginia Tech. Taylor Soule scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech (16-4, 6-4).

