No. 16 Duke beat No. 9 Notre Dame 57-52 for 1st place in ACC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points and No. 16 Duke came from behind for a 57-52 victory at No. 9 Notre Dame. Trailing for most of the game’s first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third quarter to knock off the Fighting Irish. Duke led 48-46 going into the fourth quarter after trailing Notre Dame by as many as five points in the third quarter. A steal by Elizabeth Balogun in the final 15 seconds helped seal the win for the Blue Devils. Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame with 15 points. The Irish fell out of a first-place tie with Duke in the ACC standings.

