No. 16 Dayton wins 13th straight game, 66-54 over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 22 points and Javon Bennett and Nate Santos each scored 13 to lead No. 16 Dayton to its 13th straight win, 66-54 over La Salle. Andres Marrero led La Salle with 13 points. The Explorers have lost four straight games. The Flyers made the biggest upward move this week in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, gaining six places after wins over Saint Louis and Rhode Island. The Flyers escaped another upset at Tom Gola Arena, this time against a La Salle team coached by Fran Dunphy. The 75-year-old Dunphy made a habit of leading former teams wins over ranked teams.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.