No. 16 Colorado looks to continue its Big 12 title game pursuit with trip to Kansas on Saturday

No. 16 Colorado heads to Arrowhead Stadium to plan Kansas on Saturday trying to play their way into the Big 12 title game. The Buffaloes can clinch their spot by winning their last two games. If they lose to Kansas, they would need Arizona State and Iowa State to lose at least one game or BYU to lose its last two. The Jayhawks just beat BYU on the road, and Iowa State the previous week, the first time in school history they have notched back-to-back wins over ranked opponents. They still need to win their final two games to reach bowl eligibility.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.