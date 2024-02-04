No. 16 Auburn uses big second half to rally from first-half deficit and top Mississippi 91-77

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 16 points and No. 16 Auburn erased a 13-point deficit in the first half with a dominating second half to defeat Mississippi 91-77. Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara each scored 15 points, with 27 of those 30 combined points coming in the second half. Denver Jones and K.D. Johnson scored 11 points apiece as Tre Donaldson added 10 points for the Tigers. Allen Flanigan scored 20 points, Matthew Murrell had 18 and Jaemyn Brakefield 15 for Ole Miss.

