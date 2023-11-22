No. 16 Arizona faces rival Arizona State with Pac-12 title hopes still alive

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita throws the football against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

Arizona can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game against No. 4 Washington with a win and No. 15 Oregon State beating No. 6. Oregon. The Wildcats have won four games against AP Top 25 teams in a season for the first time since 1989 have five straight Pac-12 wins for the first time since 1998. Arizona State has labored in coach Kenny Dillingham’s first season and is coming off a 49-13 loss to Oregon, its sixth straight.

