No. 16 Arizona faces rival Arizona State with Pac-12 title hopes still alive

Arizona can clinch a spot in the Pac-12 championship game against No. 4 Washington with a win and No. 15 Oregon State beating No. 6. Oregon. The Wildcats have won four games against AP Top 25 teams in a season for the first time since 1989 have five straight Pac-12 wins for the first time since 1998. Arizona State has labored in coach Kenny Dillingham’s first season and is coming off a 49-13 loss to Oregon, its sixth straight.

