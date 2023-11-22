No. 16 Arizona faces rival Arizona State with Pac-12 title game still within reach

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jedd Fisch did not need to pull out all the stops to motivate Arizona’s new players for their rivalry game against Arizona State. He simply showed them a billboard. The billboard was put up by Arizona State fans on Interstate 10 between Tempe and Tucson after the Sun Devils’ 70-7 blowout in 2020. Coach Kevin Sumlin was fired after the embarrassing loss and replaced by Fisch. The former NFL assistant has led a rapid rise in the desert, from one win to a chance to play in the Pac-12 championship game. Arizona will earn a spot in Las Vegas with a win over Arizona State and a loss by No. 6 Oregon to No. 15 Oregon State. Arizona State enters the game on a six-game losing streak.

