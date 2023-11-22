No. 16 Arizona faces rival Arizona State with Pac-12 title game still within reach

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch watches the clock during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jedd Fisch did not need to pull out all the stops to motivate Arizona’s new players for their rivalry game against Arizona State. He simply showed them a billboard. The billboard was put up by Arizona State fans on Interstate 10 between Tempe and Tucson after the Sun Devils’ 70-7 blowout in 2020. Coach Kevin Sumlin was fired after the embarrassing loss and replaced by Fisch. The former NFL assistant has led a rapid rise in the desert, from one win to a chance to play in the Pac-12 championship game. Arizona will earn a spot in Las Vegas with a win over Arizona State and a loss by No. 6 Oregon to No. 15 Oregon State. Arizona State enters the game on a six-game losing streak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.