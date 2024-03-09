No. 16 Alabama beats Arkansas 92-88 in OT to secure double bye in SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. had 20, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds to go to force overtime, as No. 16 Alabama rallied to beat Arkansas 92-88. Sam Walters scored seven of his 10 points in overtime, including a go-ahead 3-pointer for Alabama. The Crimson Time never led in regulation and secured a double bye in the SEC Tournament next week with the win. Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 22 points.

