No. 15 Xavier rallies to beat DePaul, reach Big East semis

NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Nunge had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Colby Jones scored 22 and No. 15 Xavier needed a late comeback to beat DePaul 89-84 in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals. Souley Boum added 16 points for the second-seeded Musketeers, who trailed by 13 in the second half and led for only 2 1/2 minutes total. They will face Villanova or No. 24 Creighton in the second semifinal Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Umoja Gibson had 22 points and six assists as the 10th-seeded Blue Demons gave Xavier all it could handle. Nick Ongenda added 16 points, and Caleb Murphy scored 10 off the bench.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.