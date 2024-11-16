No. 15 West Virginia women beat Texas A&M 83-62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 27 points, Kylee Blacksten added 17 and the pair combined to make nine 3-pointers to help No. 15 West Virginia beat Texas A&M 83-62. West Virginia has won 32 straight nonconference home games dating to the 2017-18 season, including a victory over power-four program Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Mark Kellogg is 13-0 in nonconference games as the head coach of the Mountaineers. West Virginia scored the opening 14 points of the second half to take control at 47-29. Blacksten’s fifth 3-pointer, a career-high, made it 58-33 and gave her 11 points in the quarter. Quinerly also scored 11 points in the fourth after making all four of her shots, including two 3-pointers.

