No. 15 West Virginia women beat Pittsburgh 82-54

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 17 points, Jordan Harrison added 14 and No. 15 West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 82-54 on Tuesday night. West Virginia (3-0) has won seven straight contests over Pittsburgh (2-1). Quinerly scored 11 points in the first half despite making just 4 of 16 shots, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range. The Mountaineers led 35-25 at the break despite shooting just 38%, going 2 of 14 behind the arc. Quinerly capped a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter that gave West Virginia a double-digit lead for good. West Virginia took its first 20-point lead after starting the fourth on a 14-2 run, with six points from Sydney Shaw.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.