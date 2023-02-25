No. 15 Villanova women sweep Providence 67-50

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 23 points, Lucy Olsen had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 15 Villanova beat Providence 67-50 to complete the season sweep. Villanova moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats close the regular season at Seton Hall on Monday. The Huskies play at DePaul on Saturday and host Xavier on Monday. Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game, struggled from the floor in shooting 8 of 26, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range. Siegrist and fellow senior Brooke Mullin were honored prior to tipoff in Villanova’s final regular season home game.

