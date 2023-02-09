No. 15 Villanova women cruise past Georgetown 82-53

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kaitlyn Orihel added a career-high 20 points and No. 15 Villanova beat Georgetown 82-53. Villanova closed the first quarter by scoring 19 unanswered points, with eight points from Siegrist, for a 24-7 lead. The Wildcats led 43-16 at halftime behind 13 points apiece from Siegrist and Orihel. Villanova had an assist on 11 of its 15 field goals. Lucy Olsen had 10 points and seven assists for Villanova, which has 20 wins for a second straight season. The Wildcats have won 18 of the last 22 games in the series, including a 71-64 home win on Jan. 4 behind 29 points and 10 rebounds by Siegrist.

