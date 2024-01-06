No. 15 Utah women lock down Arizona State 58-41

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 12 points, Jenna Johnson added 10 and No. 15 Utah beat Arizona State 58-41. Utah limited Arizona State to just 14 points in the first half — with seven coming in each quarter. Johnson and Alissa Pili combined to score 18 first-half points for the Utes, who led 28-14. The Sun Devils were 6 of 27 from the field with eight turnovers. Pili, averaging a team-high 24 points, did not play in the second half due to an injury and Utah struggled without her. Jalyn Brown nearly matched her team’s first-half total by scoring 11 points in the third quarter to get Arizona State back in it. Each team had four field goals and eight points in the fourth.

