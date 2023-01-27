No. 15 UNC women beat Pitt 72-57 behind big 4th quarter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 22 points and No. 15 North Carolina used a big fourth quarter to beat Pittsburgh 72-57. It was tied at 44-all after three quarters until North Carolina opened the fourth on a 17-1 run to take control. Todd-Williams highlighted the run by making a 3-pointer and collecting a steal at the other end before completing a three-point play. Todd-Williams, Kelly and Alyssa Ustby combined to score North Carolina’s opening 26 points of the fourth. Ustby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals for North Carolina. The Tar Heels continue their road trip against Clemson on Sunday in the third of seven straight games against unranked opponents.

