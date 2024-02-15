No. 15 UConn women use a 32-0 run to ease past Xavier 86-40

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and 10 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season and No. 15 UConn eased past Xavier 86-40. UConn trailed 6-4 before scoring the next 32 points to pull away. Bueckers scored 11 points in a 20-0 run to close the first quarter, and Edwards scored six points in a 12-0 run to start the second quarter. UConn extended its 50-13 halftime lead by scoring 19 straight points for a 71-18 lead entering the fourth. Xavier scored 22 points in the fourth, with six 3-pointers. Ice Brady also had a double-double — the first of her freshman season — for UConn (21-5, 13-0 Big East) with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

