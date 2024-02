CHICAGO (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 30 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 23 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and No. 15 Connecticut rolled to a 104-67 victory over DePaul, beating the Blue Demons for a 25th straight time.

