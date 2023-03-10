No. 15 Texas women top K-State 60-42 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 12 points and 15th-ranked Texas came to life in the second half to defeat Kansas State 60-42 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. After a miserable first half that saw the top-seeded Longhorns shoot 17% (5 of 30) and barely eke out an 18-all tie at halftime, they outscored the ninth-seeded Wildcats 21-4 in the third quarter and coasted to a semifinal date with fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Saturday. Midway through the second quarter Texas was down 16-7 but a 32-6 run made it 39-22 entering the fourth. Kansas State scored 20 points in the fourth to avoid its worst output of the season, which was an 87-41 loss to Texas on New Year’s Eve. In the last game of the regular season the Longhorns won 80-52. Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats with 15 points.

