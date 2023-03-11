No. 15 Texas women on to Big 12 final, sinking Oklahoma St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 17 points and Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 15 Texas advanced to the Big 12 Tournament championship game beating Oklahoma State 64-57. DeYona Gaston scored 14 points, Harmon scored 11 points, distributed 10 assists against a single turnover and grabbed seven rebounds and Shay Holle scored 13 for Texas which had four players collect two steals. Naomie Alnatas scored 13 points, Lior Garzon and reserve Kassidy De Lapp each scored 11 for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.