No. 15 Texas forward Kadin Shedrick held out vs fifth-ranked UConn as a precaution

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas forward Kadin Shedrick has been held out of Monday night’s matchup with No. 5 UConn after having surgery during the offseason on both shoulders. The school said the decision was made as a precaution. The 6-foot-11 Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday’s 81-80 victory over Louisville that advanced the 15th-ranked Longhorns to the Empire Classic title game against the defending national champion Huskies at Madison Square Garden. Making his performance even more impressive, Shedrick did not practice Saturday and it was uncertain he would play. Ze’Rik Onyema started in Shedrick’s place against Connecticut.

