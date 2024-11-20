No. 15 Texas A&M visits struggling Auburn with SEC title and playoff hopes on the line

No. 15 Texas A&M has one more Southeastern Conference opponent to get through before a potentially huge final game. The Aggies visit Auburn on Saturday, with No. 3 Texas awaiting. Texas A&M is among the SEC teams in those races who can’t afford another loss. The Aggies are led by dual-threat quarterback Marcel Reed and a strong running game. The Tigers have to win their final two games to avoid a fourth straight losing season. Quarterback Payton Thorne passed for a career-high five touchdowns last week against Louisiana-Monroe.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.