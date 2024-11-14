No. 15 Texas A&M looks to rebound from loss in non-conference game with New Mexico State

Texas A&M returns from an off week with a visit from New Mexico State looking to get back on track after suffering its first SEC loss to unranked South Carolina two weeks ago. Despite the setback, Texas A&M is tied with Tennessee for the best record in Southeastern Conference play (5-1) and remains in contention for a spot in the league championship game and the expanded College Football Playoffs. New Mexico State will try and snap a two-game skid.

