No. 15 Tennessee women hold off Memphis 84-74 in OT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sara Puckett scored a career-high 24 points and No. 15 Tennessee closed out overtime with a 9-0 run to beat Memphis 84-74. Jillian Hollingshead sank two free throws and Puckett followed with a layup to give Tennessee (2-1) a 73-69 lead 48 seconds into OT. Alasia Smith had back-to-back layups to pull Memphis (1-2) even with 2:51 remaining. Jewel Spear scored a go-ahead layup at the 1:54 mark and the Lady Vols stayed in front from there by sinking 7 of 8 free throws. Puckett made 9 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers, adding eight rebounds for Tennessee. Spear finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds for her fourth career double-double.

