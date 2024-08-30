No. 15 Tennessee, QB Nico Iamaleava open against in-state FCS foe Chattanooga

No. 15 Tennessee opens coach Josh Heupel’s fourth season with the Volunteers who can’t afford to look past Chattanooga ahead of a showdown with No. 23 NC State in Charlotte. The Vols have to use their lopsided advantage in athleticism to take over and minimize mistakes. The Mocs are ranked eighth in the Football Championship Subdivision and favored to win the Southern Conference. They are looking for confidence and momentum playing at the loudest stadium they will encounter this season. This game is quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s home debut as a starter after making his first career start in Tennessee’s bowl victory over Iowa last year.

