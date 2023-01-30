No. 15 TCU without top scorer Miles because of knee injury

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. will miss Tuesday night’s home game against West Virginia because of a hyperextended right knee. Miles got hurt less than four minutes into 15th ranked TCU’s overtime loss at Mississippi State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. A subsequent MRI showed no serious issues for the Big 12′s second-leading scorer. The timetable for his return is still uncertain, but coach Jamie Dixon says Miles didn’t have an ACL or MCL injury. Miles is still second in the Big 12 averaging 18.1 points a game even after not scoring Saturday.

