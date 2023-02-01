No. 15 TCU without Miles in 76-72 win over West Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Damion Baugh had 16 points and 10 assists, big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. made an unexpected return from injury and 15th-ranked TCU overcame the absence of top scorer Mike Miles Jr. to beat West Virginia 76-72. JaKobe Coles had 17 points, Shahada Wells 16 points and Xavier Cork 15 for the 17-5 Horned Frogs. Erik Stevenson had 17 points and Tre Mitchell 15 for West Virginia, which is 13-9.

