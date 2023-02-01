No. 15 TCU without Miles in 76-72 win over West Virginia

By The Associated Press
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) works to get past TCU forward Xavier Cork (12) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Damion Baugh had 16 points and 10 assists, big man Eddie Lampkin Jr. made an unexpected return from injury and 15th-ranked TCU overcame the absence of top scorer Mike Miles Jr. to beat West Virginia 76-72. JaKobe Coles had 17 points, Shahada Wells 16 points and Xavier Cork 15 for the 17-5 Horned Frogs. Erik Stevenson had 17 points and Tre Mitchell 15 for West Virginia, which is 13-9.

