No. 15 Saint Mary’s tops Pacific 83-52 for WCC title share

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 29 points in the final home game of his career and No. 15 Saint Mary’s clinched at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with an 83-52 victory over Pacific. Alex Ducas added 17 points and Mitchell Saxen scored 11. Saint Mary’s is assured no worse than a tie for first place in the conference for the first time since 2015-16 and can secure its first outright crown since 2011-12 by winning at No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday. Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11 points to lead the Tigers. Pacific has lost five of six.

