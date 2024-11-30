No. 15 Ole Miss beats Mississippi St. 26-14 to win Egg Bowl and keep slim CFP hope alive

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ulysses Bentley rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown and No. 15 Mississippi defeated in-state rival Mississippi State 26-14 in the Egg Bowl, keeping its slim College Football Playoff hope alive. Jaxson Dart completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels (9-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference). Dart became the Ole Miss career passing yardage leader with a 17-yard strike to Jordan Watkins in the second quarter. Martin Van Buren completed 17 of 32 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown with an interception for Mississippi State, which closed out its first winless SEC campaign since 2002.

