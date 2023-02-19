No. 15 Oklahoma women hold off Kansas 86-80

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 23 points, Liz Scott had a double-double, and No. 15 Oklahoma held off Kansas 86-80. A free throw by Zakiyah Franklin drew Kansas within 82-80 with 3:12 remaining. Neither team would score another field goal as Kansas missed its last nine shots and Oklahoma’s last field goal came with 5:12 remaining. Williams made two free throws with 37 seconds left and Ana Llanusa added two more with nine seconds left to wrap up Oklahoma’s sixth consecutive victory. Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners. She and Williams were two of five players in double-figures scoring for Oklahoma. Franklin led Kansas with a career-high 30 points.

