No. 15 Ohio State women beat East Carolina in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 15 Ohio State beat East Carolina 79-55 in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. Ohio State (3-1) will play Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Ohio State scored the opening 10 points of the game and led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter. ECU’s Synia Johnson scored eight of her 14 points in the second quarter to help the Pirates get within 38-32 at the break. The Buckeyes started the second half by scoring 11 of the first 13 points to make it 49-34. Ohio State led by double figures the rest of the way.

