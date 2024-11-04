No. 15 North Carolina women beat Charleston Southern 83-53 to begin the season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Lexi Donarski added 14 points, and No. 15 North Carolina beat Charleston Southern 83-53 on Monday to begin the season. UNC has won 12 straight games against Charleston Southern and seven consecutive season openers. The Tar Heels open the season ranked for the third consecutive year. UNC coach Courtney Banghart returns nine players from last year’s NCAA Tournament squad, including starters Ustby, Donarski and Maria Gakdeng. The trio accounted for 47.4% of UNC’s scoring in 2023-24. Ustby averaged a double-double in ACC action last season with 12.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.