No. 15 Miami scores first 21 points in 97-49 rout of LIU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Matthew Cleveland scored 15 and No. 15 Miami routed Long Island University 97-49. The Hurricanes were never threatened after they scored 21 straight points to start the game and led 53-18 at halftime. Omier had nine points and Wooga Poplar and Nijel Pack hit consecutive 3-pointers during Miami’s early surge. Poplar finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Pack had 13 for the Hurricanes, who scored 21 points off turnovers in the first half. Freshman reserve Kyshawn George also added 13 points. It was the Hurricanes’ largest margin of victory since they beat Western Carolina 92-43 in November 2016.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.