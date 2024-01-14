No. 15 Louisville women use balanced attack to throttle Wake Forest 83-62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Olivia Cochran and reserve Jayda Curry each scored 12 points, Louisville had 10 players enter the scoring column and the 15th-ranked Cardinals beat Wake Forest 83-62. Raegyn Conley and Elise Williams led the Demon Deacons with 11 points each. The Cardinals gradually seized momentum as they ramped up their defense and forced Wake Forest into difficult shot attempts. Louisville outscored Wake Forest 26-8 in the second quarter as the Demon Deacons went 3-for-11 shooting and missed all four attempts from 3-point range. The Cardinals meanwhile shot 9 for 16, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the foul line and led 46-27 at halftime.

