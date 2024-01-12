No. 15 Louisville women dominate the 4th quarter in a 74-44 win over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Sydney Taylor scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran and Kiki Jefferson each added 10 and No. 15 Louisville beat Pittsburgh 74-44. Louisville (14-2, 3-0 ACC) has won the last 22 matchups against the Panthers. Louisville only led 33-30 early in the third quarter before scoring nine straight points to take control. The Cardinals pulled away in the fourth, scoring 18 of the first 20 points, with three straight makes by Jefferson, to take a 66-40 lead with 4:34 left. The Cardinals made 10 of 11 shots to open the fourth and finished 53% from the field. Starters Nyla Harris and Nina Rickards each added eight points for Louisville, which hosts Wake Forest on Sunday.

