No. 15 Louisville relishing chance for first ACC championship berth after 9 nine years of trying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville began the season picked to finish eighth in the ACC but now has a chance to play for the conference championship it envisioned upon joining the league in 2014. The No. 15 Cardinals have done it with a first-year, homegrown coach in former program great Jeff Brohm, a bunch of transfers and a high-powered offense. While its culmination of a longtime goal, nothing like this was expected so soon after Brohm was hired last fall away from Purdue. On the other hand, Brohm led the Boilermakers to the Big Ten championship game last fall, so the expectations were there.

