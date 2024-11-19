No. 15 Kentucky women pull away in 4th quarter to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore had 23 points, Dazia Lawrence scored 21, and the pair combined for nine 3-pointers as No. 15 Kentucky pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 79-67. Lawrence made 8 of 15 shots — 5 of 8 from beyond the arc — for the Wildcats (5-0), who trailed for 28:21 in the game. Amoore hit 7 of 18 shots — 4 of 9 from distance — and 5 of 6 free throws. She added seven assists. Lauren Ross sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 of her 21 points in the first quarter, to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 23-19 lead. The Mastodons (2-2) never trailed in taking a 38-33 lead into halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.