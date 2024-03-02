No. 15 Kansas State women wrap up regular season with 73-49 win over Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Serena Sundell and Gabby Gregory scored 13 points apiece and No. 15 Kansas State cruised by Texas Tech 73-49 in both team’s regular-season finale on Saturday. Ayoka Lee added 11 points and Brylee Glenn 10 for the Wildcats, who snapped a two-game skid. Bailey Maupin scored 17 points and Jasmine Shavers 14 for the Lady Raiders, who lost their ninth straight. Kansas State took a 12-6 first-quarter lead then used a 20-3 run over four-plus minutes to lead by 24 before going into halftime ahead 36-17. The Wildcats led by 20 after three quarters and never let the Lady Raiders get closer than 17 in the final period.

