No. 15 Indiana rallies late to beat Michigan 75-73 in OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his final home game to lead No. 15 Indiana past Michigan 75-73 in overtime. The Hoosiers sealed it with a steal on Michigan’s final possession. Indiana scored the first six points in overtime then held on to clinch a double bye into the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with 24 points and 14 rebounds but missed a shot that could have won it in the waning seconds of regulation. Kobe Bufkin had 19 points for the Wolverines.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.