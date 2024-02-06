No. 15 Gamecocks play with an AP Top 25 ranking for 1st time since 2017

South Carolina will play this week as a ranked team for the first time since February 2017. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks made their debut in Monday’s new poll. They’re part of the national AP Top 25 schedule with home games against Mississippi and Vanderbilt. The schedule includes a key rivalry matchup in the Southeastern Conference between No. 12 Auburn and No. 16 Alabama. In the Big 12, No. 13 Baylor has matchups with No. 4 Kansas and No. 23 Texas Tech. Teams to watch outside of the poll include Saint Mary’s and Indiana State.

